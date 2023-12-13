How your Vermilion Parish firefighters are blazing to keep you safe

Abbeville, La. - For the first time, heroes who put their lives on the line to keep Vermilion Parish safe no longer need to travel far for training.

Vermilion Parish Fire Department is firing up a new three-story training facility in the heart of Abbeville. In the past, Vermilion Parish firefighters would use old acquired structures, visit other nearby parishes, or travel to the state fire training center in Baton Rouge for hands-on training.

“Having this inside of Vermilion Parish let’s us go from getting our hands-on training during times of actual emergencies to getting this done before the disaster strikes,” said of Fire Department Coordinator for Vermilion Parish Police Jury Doris Langlinais

First of its kind for the parish, this $700,000, three-story facility was under construction for roughly one year. The building is designed with a tower, prop room, and a burn area for life saving exercises.

As one of the largest parishes in the states, having a facility close to homebase is crucial.

Doris said this building not only benefits the firefighters, it also helps the community.

"Fire department training facilities like this one is what insurance companies look for when they set their home fire premium rates, and this is going to allow us to work towards lowering fire insurance rates in Vermilion Parish,” said Doris.

KATC got an exclusive look into the high-tech building.

Firefighter April Bodin has served the community of Abbeville for 21 years. She says this new facility helps with better response times and ultimately better protects residents.

“To help the people that I grew up with, that I see on a daily basis, that I interact with, it just touches my heart just to be able to be there when people are in need. Especially the people that surround the community,” April said.

For the little girls who have a burning passion for serving the community, April said, “follow your heart, go for it. That’s what I did and here I am.”