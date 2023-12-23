Honoring fallen Vermilion Parish officers

Abbeville, La. - The annual “Remember Our Fallen Brother in Blue'' memorial was held Friday morning at the Abbeville Police Department. Dozens came together to honor all the men in blue who lost their lives over the last few decades while serving their community.

This year, five officers were honored including, John “Dooley” Hardy, Todd Touchet, Rodney Trahan, Otto Bourque, and Allen Bares Jr.

The ceremony ended with the unveiling of a bench in memory of Retired Lieutenant David Hardy, who served on the force for thirty years. He died in 2021 after his battle with cancer.

Hardy’s son says he’s grateful the community is honoring his father’s legacy.

“He was more than just an average cop, he did more than just put people in jail, he actually became friends with people, and actually helped those who couldn’t help themselves, even in sticky situations,” said Chase Hardy.