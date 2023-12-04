Getting rid of your winter clothes? How you can help your neighbors stay warm

Abbeville, La. - Are you cleaning out your closet this holiday season and are thinking about donating your gently used clothes? Well, you’re just in luck. During this holiday season, the Vermilion Parish Library is hosting a coat drive and you could potentially help your neighbors stay warm this winter.

The library will be collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, and blankets. The clothes must be clean. All donations will go to the Christian Service Center for distribution then they will go to families in need.

If you’re in need of donations you can visit the Christian Service Center in Abbeville from Monday through Friday from 8 am until 11 am.

Donations will be accepted throughout the month of December at Vermilion Parish Library.