Food lot helps local businesses

Erath, La. - Looking for diverse meals in Vermilion Parish? Look no further, The Grub Lot located in Erath has a wide range of options.

At the Grub Lot, food options are endless. Whether you’re in the mood for tacos, seafood, Asian food, you name it, there’s something here for everyone.

For second generation Mexican-American food truck business owner Ulises Campuzano, his food truck is his livelihood.

“It’s very important that we bring our best of our Mexican food and culture because it represents us,” Ulises said.

At the age of 10, Ulises started going to work with his dad and quickly learned the business. Keeping the tradition alive, twenty-seven year old Ulises sells tacos, burritos, birria, and quesadillas.

Ulises says he enjoys spreading his Mexican culture with Erath and Vermilion Parish. He is also grateful for the support given to him by the founder Kenny Simmons.

The Grub Lot’s number one mission is supporting local business and pushing the community forward. Known in the community for their diverse menu. You can find live crabs, authentic Thai cuisine, baked goods, and so much more.

Founder and Veteran Simmons hopes to bring more business intro Erath through the love of food.

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Grub Lot will be hosting their first Christmas Market. You can expect over 35 vendors, face painting, live music, and opportunities to take photos with Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

For menu, hours, and information,click here.

The Grub Lot is at the intersection of LA 14 and Old Railroad Rd.

