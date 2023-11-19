ELECTION RESULTS: Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH

Sheriff

Lance Broussard, Republican 38 percent

Eddie Langlinais, Republican 62 percent WINNER

Parishwide Proposition - PASSED 53 percent YES

(Library)

(Tax Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 4.46 mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,478,000 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of providing funds for equipment, supplies, maintenance, operation, construction and support of the public library and its branches in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, said millage to represent a .10 increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.36 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2024 pursuant to an election held on April 5, 2014?

