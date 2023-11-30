Driver in critical condition after crashing into Subway

Delcambre, La. - On Wednesday morning, the local Subway in Delcambre was damaged when a driver crashed into the side of the building. The driver was driving on Veterans Memorial Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side. Two Samaritans tried to help the driver.

According to authorities, the driver appeared to have a medical episode behind the wheel. Upon arrival, the police said the driver was unconscious. Paramedics took the drive to Abbeville General Hospital where he is still recovering.

Officials do not believe charges will come from this crash. This incident is still under investigation.

For the time being, Subway will be closed until further notice.

“Honestly, I mean it’s devastating because this doesn’t happen. You know it’s a small town and they are doing a lot of improvement, you know. My heart goes out to the family, especially the driver,” said Jade Kibbe, resident in the area.

