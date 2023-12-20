Construction is underway for new fishing dock in Abbeville

Abbeville, La. - Looking for a fin-tastic activity? Look no further, Lafitte Drive-in Park could be your new fishing spot.

Construction is underway for the new fishing dock in Abbeville. Visitors can access the dock at Lafitte Drive-in Park which is located off South John Hardy near Charity Street.

The observation portion at the end of the pier is 15 ft by 15 ft and the dock is 120 ft long and 8 ft wide.

Fishermen can expect to catch bass, catfish, brim, and other fish.

Councilwoman Terry Broussard, whose District D includes the park, tells KATC she is thrilled about this new addition in the community. “I'm pleased to report that while my district boasts the highest number of parks, witnessing progress at Lafitte Park is truly a noteworthy achievement. The ongoing work being undertaken will significantly enhance accessibility for a broader range of residents. I eagerly anticipate the transformation of Lafitte Park into a more inclusive and also an inviting fishing spot for our community,” she said.

Crew workers are also excited about this new community activity.

“I’m hoping it brings something to the community where everyone can come out and participate in a little bit of fishing,” Southern Constructor Superintendent Eddie Begaud said.

The construction is expected to be completed by early next year.

