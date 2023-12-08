Being a good driver actually pays off. Here’s why.

Abbeville, La. - Being a good driver actually pays off. Abbeville Police officers are rewarding drivers who follow the rules of the road. KATC spent the day with Abbeville officers who surprised community members this holiday season with gift cards instead of tickets.

The gift cards were donated by F&R Air Conditioning owner David Ashley.

“We are going to be riding around patrolling. Making sure everyone is abiding by the traffic laws and going to do a traffic stop on one of them and surprise, surprise, you’re not breaking any laws, you’re driving good,” Sergeant Brittney Hebert said.

Sergeant Hebert has worked as a police officer for nine years. She tells KATC that this is her first time handing out the gift cards.

The Abbeville police department will continue to hand out gift cards for the rest of the week and if you continue to abide by the rules of the road; you may just be a lucky winner.

