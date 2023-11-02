Abbeville Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

Abbeville Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a man and at least one vehicle on Halloween morning.

Police say officers were called to the 3400 block of Veterans Memorial Drive at about 7 a.m. on October 31. They found a man who was injured; he was transported to a local hospital then transferred to an area trauma center by helicopter.

Witnesses told police that a small white SUV had hit the man and then drove away, east on La. 14. The SUV has frontal damage and windshield damage, police say. Investigators also learned there was a possibly related accident just minutes before, when a small white SUV hit a pick-up truck near the intersection of Jacquelyn and South Airport, and drove away.

The driver is identified as a white man in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 7 inches, weighing between 150 and 175 pounds with several tattoos:

A black sheep on his right forearm

An outline of Louisiana on his right hand

"2K16" on the knuckles of his right hand

a pitbull on his right forearm

"Fear God" on his right forearm

"100" underlined on his right forearm

"B" on his right pectoral

"337" on his left hand

"Paisley" on his left forearm

This case is still actively under investigation and Abbeville Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact their “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.