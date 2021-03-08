Vaccines offered in Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish has released some information about getting a vaccine.

Call 337-605-0531 to be placed on a COVID-19 vaccination list at South Cameron Memorial Hospital. Shots are given at NO OUT-OF-POCKET COST REGARDLESS OF INSURANCE STATUS.

A member of the hospital's clinical vaccination team will take your information and, if you currently qualify, place you in queue for an appointment. If you don’t currently qualify, you’ll be placed on our call list for when you do qualify.

Depending on demand, most qualifying patients will receive an appointment within a week.

Due to high call volume, you may not get to speak with someone the first time you call...if at first you don’t succeed: try, try again! Calling repeatedly is your best shot at getting on the list.

All shots are given at 5360 W. Creole Hwy, Cameron, LA 70631.