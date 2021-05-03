Vaccine clinics scheduled in Acadiana for week of May 3 through 9

The Region 4 Office of Public Health has announced that vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place in Acadiana from May 3-9, 2021.
Region 4 includes the parishes of Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia.
Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.
Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
See the Vaccine Clinic schedule for Region 4, below:
May 3
A.A. Comeaux Parks and Recreation
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
301 A.A. Comeaux Memorial Drive, Abbeville
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
303 W. Port St., St. Martinville
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311
May 4
Rayne Civic Center
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
112 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311
Iberia Parish Health Unit
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
715B Weldon St., New Iberia
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311
May 6
Love of Christ Baptist Church
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
1120 W. Hutchinson Ave., Crowley
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311
Henderson Recreation Center/Henry Guidry Memorial Park
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
1015 Park Road, Henderson
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311
May 7
Washington Community Center
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Hwy., Washington
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311
May 8
Cecilia Community Center
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
2464 Cecilia High School Road, Breaux Bridge
ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or 1-855-206-9675
