Vaccine clinics scheduled in Acadiana for week of May 3 through 9

The Region 4 Office of Public Health has announced that vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place in Acadiana from May 3-9, 2021.

Region 4 includes the parishes of Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia.

Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

See the Vaccine Clinic schedule for Region 4, below:

May 3

A.A. Comeaux Parks and Recreation

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

301 A.A. Comeaux Memorial Drive, Abbeville

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

303 W. Port St., St. Martinville

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

May 4

Rayne Civic Center

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

112 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

Iberia Parish Health Unit

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

715B Weldon St., New Iberia

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

May 6

Love of Christ Baptist Church

1 p.m.-6 p.m.

1120 W. Hutchinson Ave., Crowley

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

Henderson Recreation Center/Henry Guidry Memorial Park

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

1015 Park Road, Henderson

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

May 7

Washington Community Center

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Hwy., Washington

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

May 8

Cecilia Community Center

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

2464 Cecilia High School Road, Breaux Bridge

ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or 1-855-206-9675

