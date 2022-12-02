Watch Now
Vaccine clinics offered next week

Posted at 10:12 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 11:12:34-05

Three after-hours vaccine clinics are planned across Acadiana next week.

On Monday, December 5 there will be an after-hour clinic to get Covid shots and boosters and flu shots at the St. Martin Parish Health Unit, 303 West Port Street, St. Martinville, from noon until 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 6, there will be an after-hours clinic at the Iberia Parish Health Unit, 715 Weldon Street B, New Iberia, from noon until 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, December 7, there will be an after-hours clinic at the St. Landry Parish Health Unit, 308 West Bloch Street, Opelousas from noon until 5:30 p.m.

At any of these clinics, people six months old and older can get a flu shot, and people 12 years old and older can get their COVID booster.

