Vaccine clinics offered in Cade, Erath

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering two clinics next week.
Both are offering the Pfizer vaccination. You'll get your second shot at the same location where you got your first.
Here are the clinics:
Erath Community Center
Pfizer 2-dose COVID-19 VACCINE
Monday, April 19th 8:30 AM –1:00 PM
100 City Park Drive Erath
To schedule an appointment: oph4.timetap.com [oph4.timetap.com] or call 337–262-5311
Vaccine available for anyone 16 years of age and older.
Second Dose Appointments will be given for May 10th at the Erath Community Center
Cade Community Center
Pfizer 2-dose vaccine COVID-19 VACCINE
Wednesday, April 21st 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
1688 Smede Hwy, St Martinville
To schedule an appointment: oph4.timetap.com [oph4.timetap.com] or call 337–262-5311
Second dose appointments will be May 12th at the Cade Community Center.