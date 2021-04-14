Vaccine clinics offered in Cade, Erath

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering two clinics next week.

Both are offering the Pfizer vaccination. You'll get your second shot at the same location where you got your first.

Here are the clinics:

Erath Community Center

Pfizer 2-dose COVID-19 VACCINE

Monday, April 19th 8:30 AM –1:00 PM

100 City Park Drive Erath

To schedule an appointment: oph4.timetap.com [oph4.timetap.com] or call 337–262-5311

Vaccine available for anyone 16 years of age and older.

Second Dose Appointments will be given for May 10th at the Erath Community Center