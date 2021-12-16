USPS letter carrier takes KATC behind the scenes during peak season

With Christmas just days away, shipping companies like UPS, FedEx, and USPS are working long hours to make sure your packages get delivered in time.

KATC caught up with a USPS letter carrier to find out more about what it's like to make deliveries during the hectic holiday peak season.

Tiffany Rubin says this time of year, the postal service sees an influx of packages.

"This season right now, what we call is peak season. Around the world, we have about 200 million parcels that's going to be delivered just this week alone. 29 million, like, per day, so it's a lot this year. Usually starts around after Halloween, it gets kind of busy, but especially in December, it's peak season."

Rubin says it's important that people have patience with delivery services around the holidays.

"They track their package every single day and so we just have to let them know that, you know, have patience. It's the holidays, it's coming, you know, but it's there, it's coming."

With so many people making purchases online, Rubin says there's a lot to catch up on.

"It's more people using online services instead of going inside the store, so it's so much that we have to catch up on. So due to COVID, they couldn't go in stores, so we were the connection between the stores and the people. It was a lot. And between last year and now, I would say last year was a little worse. This year kind of let up, but COVID really put a bump into us."

"It takes us longer time to get out, to deliver the packages, so it's taking us longer to deliver our route. And if we're short, we have to deliver other routes as well, so we might deliver like a route and a half everyday, so it's late days," she added.

