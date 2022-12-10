USPS extending hours for the holiday season

The extended hours will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.

Customers can also expect delivery anytime between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Steven Werkheiser, Lafayette Postmaster said, "Normally in July we get 5,000 parcels per unit in a day during this time of the year with Christmas coming we get 10,000 so to accommodate that we have carriers come in at 6 in the morning they come in and run parcels from 6am to 9am the come do their regular routes as you would normally expect. "

According to officials to stay safe from porch pirates staying alert is the first step and having a plan beforehand including setting up notifications on your phone via text messages or the delivery service app, consider security cameras, a doorbell with a recording device or function.

Jace Quebedeaux, Administrative Luitenant for Lafayette police department said, "You can also set up a delivery date and time through the delivery company, you can also request a signature for a receipt of package and if you have a family member or a neighbor or friend you would trust to come and get the package that's also an option."

Shipping out packages can now be a lot easier for residents with the extended hours.

John Newell Resident said, "Well for me its a necessity and its extremely convenient I've used the post office for many years and I really don't have any complaints."

To find out what are the extended hours at select post office locations please take a look at their website at usps.com