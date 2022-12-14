UPDATE: No weather damage reported in Acadiana; two killed near Shreveport

The severe weather system so far has spared Acadiana, but killed a mother and her child near Shreveport.

As of 8 a.m., there were no reports of severe flooding or wind damage in Acadiana.

But overnight, the same system killed a mother and child in Caddo Parish, KSLA is reporting.

“It’s really a sad, sad situation. And it’s one of the most unusual things I have ever seen,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator told the station.

Early on, a mother and her child were reported missing, and one woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. At about 11:30 p.m., Prator confirmed to KSLA that the child’s body had been found about a half mile from where his home used to be.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the mother was found dead one street over from where her home was destroyed in Pecan Farms. She was found under debris caused by the tornado, KSLA reports.

