UPDATE: Avoyelles deputies still investigating vehicle pulled from Big Creek

UPDATE: Cold Case detectives have a make and model for the vehicle pulled from Big Creek earlier this month.

On August 16, 2021, Cold Case Unit detectives, along with deputies from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, pulled the vehicle from Big Creek in the area of LA 115 near the Avoyelles Parish line. Detectives treated the vehicle as a potential crime scene but nothing was found upon initial inspection.

Detectives continued their investigation and discovered the 1999 Honda Accord was reported stolen approximately 12 years ago. According to detectives these records have been purged through the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles and they are still working the case.

They're now asking for help from the public. If anyone has any information on this vehicle or any other potential cold case, they are asked to contact the RPSO Cold Case Unit at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. Callers may remain anonymous.

Here are the pictures they sent us at the time of the discovery: