Upcoming vaccination events in Acadiana

Posted at 10:23 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 11:23:22-04

Here are some upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Community Vaccination Events

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins also are welcome.

To register for these events, visit OPH4.timetap.com:
May 13th New Beginnings Church-Kaplan-(Pfizer)
May 20th Ville Platte Civic Center-(Pfizer)
May 24th AA Comeaux Park-Abbeville-(Pfizer)
May 28th Washington Community Center-(Pfizer)
Every Monday St. Martin Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer)
Every Tuesday Iberia Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer)
Every Wednesday St. Landry Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer

To register for this event, go to ochsnerlg.org/vaccine
May 15th Syndie Mae Durand SCC-(Pfizer and J&J)

You can find more events offered by Ochsner in Acadiana here: https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine

