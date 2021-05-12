Upcoming vaccination events in Acadiana

Here are some upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Community Vaccination Events

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins also are welcome.

To register for these events, visit OPH4.timetap.com:

May 13th New Beginnings Church-Kaplan-(Pfizer)

May 20th Ville Platte Civic Center-(Pfizer)

May 24th AA Comeaux Park-Abbeville-(Pfizer)

May 28th Washington Community Center-(Pfizer)

Every Monday St. Martin Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer)

Every Tuesday Iberia Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer)

Every Wednesday St. Landry Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer

To register for this event, go to ochsnerlg.org/vaccine

May 15th Syndie Mae Durand SCC-(Pfizer and J&J)

You can find more events offered by Ochsner in Acadiana here: https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine