United Way seeks volunteers for teacher Pin Patrol

The United Way of Acadiana is looking for volunteers for the annual Pin Patrol.

On January 17, volunteers will drop into schools and surprise teachers who have been nominated for this year's Teacher Awards.

All nominated teachers are surprised in class in front of their students and awarded a pin and a ribbon in recognition of their nomination for Teacher of the Year.

The Pin Patrol aspect of the Teacher Awards had to take a two-year break because of Covid-19, but it’s back this year and one of Lafayette’s favorite volunteer opportunities.

Pin Patrol volunteers get to meet and honor teachers who are making an impact in education. Nominations come from students, parents, and co-workers.

“This is one of our most popular volunteer opportunities each year because it’s so easy and so much fun,” United Way of Acadiana President & CEO Heather Blanchard said. “And what could be more important than reminding our teachers that they have the love and support of the community for the work they do with our children?”

If you want to help, you can register at this link: www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/volunteer

Volunteers will meet up on the morning of January 17 at the United Way of Acadiana, where each group will be given supplies, a route, and a list of teachers.