United Way of Acadiana offers locations for free tax preparation services

The United Way of Acadiana has announced locations for free tax preparation services for those who qualify.
United Way of Acadiana says they are helping create financial stability through the VITA program. With the program, IRS-Certified Tax Preparers will be available to help those who need assistance at several locations in Acadiana.
Some sites open as early as January 24.
Those who work and have household income below $57,000 in 2021, may be eligible for the free tax preparation services and a quick refund. Additionally, if you make less than $73,000, you can file for free at MyFreeTaxes.com.
WHAT TO BRING:
- Photo ID and original Social Security Card or ITIN
- All W2s
- Any other tax-related documents
IRS-Certified Tax Preparers will be available at the following locations:
Acadia Parish
ASSIST Agency
11 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526
(337) 788-7550 x 138
Opening Day: February 1
Tuesday & Thursday: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm
Appointment only
Iberia Parish
SMILE Community Action Agency
722 Walton Street, New Iberia, LA 70560
(337) 365-8151
Monday – Thursday: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Appointment only
Lafayette Parish
Step Up Acadiana
601 Loire Ave Suite G, Lafayette, LA 70507
February 19: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
February 26: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
March 12: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
March 26: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
April 9: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Appointment only
Call United Way of Acadiana to schedule at 337-233-8302
McComb-Veazey Community House
419 12th St., Lafayette, LA 70501
March 15: 2:30 – 6:00 pm
Appointment only
Call United Way of Acadiana to schedule at 337-233-8302
Acadiana High School
315 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 521-7950
January 24 – April 8 (weekdays only): 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Drop off only
SMILE Community Action Agency
501 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA 70501
Monday – Thursday: 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Appointment only
Call (337) 234-3272 x 203 to schedule
St. Landry Parish
Evangline Downs Racetrack & Casino
2235 Creswell Ln, Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 233-8302
February 5: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm (Super Tax Day)
Walk-ups welcome
St. Mary Parish
St. Mary Community Action Agency
1407 Barrow Street, Franklin, LA 70538
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm
Appointment only
Call (337) 828-5703 to schedule
Vermillion Parish
ASSIST Agency
407 Charity Street, Abbeville, LA 70510
Opening Day: February 1
Tuesday & Thursday: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm
Appointment only
Call (337) 898-9554 to schedule
——
In Southwest Louisiana, United Way of Southwest Louisiana's free tax initiative, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), is open for registration.
Those interested can make appointments for any site by dialing 211. The caller will specify in-person prep or a drop-off and the location of choice for each parish.
United Way of Southwest Louisiana's IRS Certified volunteers supply free tax prep for individuals or families earning less than $57,000 in income tax for 2021. Designed for low-to-moderate-income individuals, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and limited English speaking residents who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), VITA is responsible for returning over $4.4 million to the region each year.
"Almost 22% of families qualified to receive the EITC, and similar credits do not claim it," explains Denise Durel, president and CEO for United Way of Southwest Louisiana. "Our volunteers ensure everyone gets the credits they're entitled to while saving them from costly prep fees or refund anticipation loans."
Making an appointment for in-person or drop-off must be done by dialing 211. Multiple sites in the five-parish Southwest Louisiana region are open for appointments. An up-to-date list is maintained online at unitedwayswla.org/vita or by dialing 211.
The waiting area at sites is for the tax client only, and no other guests are allowed inside due to pandemic restrictions.
------------------------------------------------------------
