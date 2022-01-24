United Way of Acadiana offers locations for free tax preparation services

The United Way of Acadiana has announced locations for free tax preparation services for those who qualify.

United Way of Acadiana says they are helping create financial stability through the VITA program. With the program, IRS-Certified Tax Preparers will be available to help those who need assistance at several locations in Acadiana.

Some sites open as early as January 24.

Those who work and have household income below $57,000 in 2021, may be eligible for the free tax preparation services and a quick refund. Additionally, if you make less than $73,000, you can file for free at MyFreeTaxes.com.

WHAT TO BRING:

Photo ID and original Social Security Card or ITIN

All W2s

Any other tax-related documents



IRS-Certified Tax Preparers will be available at the following locations:

Acadia Parish

ASSIST Agency

11 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526

(337) 788-7550 x 138

Opening Day: February 1

Tuesday & Thursday: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

Appointment only

Iberia Parish

SMILE Community Action Agency

722 Walton Street, New Iberia, LA 70560

(337) 365-8151

Monday – Thursday: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Appointment only

Lafayette Parish

Step Up Acadiana

601 Loire Ave Suite G, Lafayette, LA 70507

February 19: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

February 26: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

March 12: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

March 26: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

April 9: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Appointment only

Call United Way of Acadiana to schedule at 337-233-8302

McComb-Veazey Community House

419 12th St., Lafayette, LA 70501

March 15: 2:30 – 6:00 pm

Appointment only

Call United Way of Acadiana to schedule at 337-233-8302

Acadiana High School

315 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA 70506

(337) 521-7950

January 24 – April 8 (weekdays only): 7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Drop off only

SMILE Community Action Agency

501 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Monday – Thursday: 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Appointment only

Call (337) 234-3272 x 203 to schedule

St. Landry Parish

Evangline Downs Racetrack & Casino

2235 Creswell Ln, Opelousas, LA 70570

(337) 233-8302

February 5: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm (Super Tax Day)

Walk-ups welcome

St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Community Action Agency

1407 Barrow Street, Franklin, LA 70538

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

Appointment only

Call (337) 828-5703 to schedule

Vermillion Parish

ASSIST Agency

407 Charity Street, Abbeville, LA 70510

Opening Day: February 1

Tuesday & Thursday: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

Appointment only

Call (337) 898-9554 to schedule

——

In Southwest Louisiana , United Way of Southwest Louisiana's free tax initiative, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), is open for registration.

Those interested can make appointments for any site by dialing 211. The caller will specify in-person prep or a drop-off and the location of choice for each parish.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana's IRS Certified volunteers supply free tax prep for individuals or families earning less than $57,000 in income tax for 2021. Designed for low-to-moderate-income individuals, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and limited English speaking residents who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), VITA is responsible for returning over $4.4 million to the region each year.

"Almost 22% of families qualified to receive the EITC, and similar credits do not claim it," explains Denise Durel, president and CEO for United Way of Southwest Louisiana. "Our volunteers ensure everyone gets the credits they're entitled to while saving them from costly prep fees or refund anticipation loans."

Making an appointment for in-person or drop-off must be done by dialing 211. Multiple sites in the five-parish Southwest Louisiana region are open for appointments. An up-to-date list is maintained online at unitedwayswla.org/vita or by dialing 211.

The waiting area at sites is for the tax client only, and no other guests are allowed inside due to pandemic restrictions.

