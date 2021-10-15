United Way of Acadiana honors Women Who Mean Business

10 local women were honored Thursday night at United Way of Acadiana's 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards, presented by Home Bank.

The honorees were selected from more than 100 nominations submitted from UWA's service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion Parishes.

Women Who Mean Business Awards are presented each year to those who are active leaders in their professions and communities. The Trailblazer Award acknowledges retired or semi-retired women who paved the way for future generations.

The women were recognized during an in-person ceremony at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette.

This year's honorees are:

Jennifer Angelle , Partner and Business Manager of Angelle Partners / Owner of Hugs from Heaven

, Partner and Business Manager of Angelle Partners / Owner of Hugs from Heaven Sheri Bienvenue , Office Manager at Veris Global

, Office Manager at Veris Global Judy Daniels , Retired Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs & Enrollment Services at LSU-Eunice (Trailblazer Honoree)

, Retired Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs & Enrollment Services at LSU-Eunice (Trailblazer Honoree) Ann Hardy , Retired Elementary Supervisor for Vermilion Parish (Trailblazer Honoree)

, Retired Elementary Supervisor for Vermilion Parish (Trailblazer Honoree) Mary M. Morrison , Student Success Advisor II at South Louisiana Community College; President, Lafayette Parish School Board

, Student Success Advisor II at South Louisiana Community College; President, Lafayette Parish School Board Sylvia M. Oats , Nurse Practitioner at The Gastro Clinic

, Nurse Practitioner at The Gastro Clinic Melinda Taylor , Executive Director at Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

, Executive Director at Lafayette Habitat for Humanity Amy Thibodeaux , President & CEO, Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce

, President & CEO, Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce Kacee S. Thompson , Executive Director at Hospice of Acadiana Foundation

, Executive Director at Hospice of Acadiana Foundation Veronica L. Williams, Clerk of the Council, Lafayette City Council & Lafayette Parish Council

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel