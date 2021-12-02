United Way of Acadiana distributes pins for 2022 Teacher Awards

Educators in Lafayette Parish got a special token of appreciation Thursday for all their hard work.

United Way of Acadiana and Love Our Schools presented pins to teachers nominated for the 2022 Teacher Awards.

Blair Green, United Way's Director of Community Engagement, says more than 4,000 teachers were nominated for the awards, with 1,600 of those being unique teacher nominations.

"It is so important to show appreciation for our teachers," adds Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Allison Dickerson. "They work so hard and really, some days they are the unsung heroes in our school system. They do everything from not only educating children, but making sure that they are there for their social and emotional support as well."

The awards ceremony will take place on January 27 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in person after being hosted virtually last year due to the pandemic.

"We want to really encourage the public to come out and show their appreciation for teachers," says Green. "It's been a really trying year for them and we're really looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate them and all the work that they do in the community."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel