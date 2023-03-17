United Way hosts 2023 Teacher Awards presented by Love Our Schools

United Way of Acadiana rolling out the red carpet tonight for the annual 2023 Teacher Awards, presented by Love Our Schools.

The evening is for honoring 12 teachers in Lafayette Parish for their dedication to their school and students.

Winner for the middle school category, Dr. Rendell James, says not all days are easy but they are worth it.

"To be nominated by parents, students, grandparents is a testament to I guess what I do in the classroom every day. Some days are easy some days are more difficult but I get up and I go to school everyday for the children, for the students and I'm just honored to be here," Rendell added.

Twelve finalists were selected in the categories of elementary school, middle school, high school, and inspirational, and a top finalist will be chosen in each category and announced at the event.

More than 1,200 educators were nominated by the students, parents, fellow educators, and members of the Lafayette community. The awards event was held at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on March 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Here are the 2023 Teacher Award winners:

Elementary School

Francis Rami

Middle School

Dr. Rendell James

High School

Dr. James Quebedeaux

Inspirational

Angela Rosteet

For more information about the 2023 Teacher Awards visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/teacherawards.

Elementary School Finalists

Jennifer Cohen, Prairie Elementary School

Andrea Hardy, Martial Billeaud Elementary School

Frances Rami, Westside Elementary School

Middle School Finalists

Kristy Bentley, Lafayette Christian Academy

Dr. Rendell James, Paul Breaux Middle School

Kristy Sturm, Edgar Martin Middle School

High School Finalists

Shome Dasgupta, Ascension Episcopal School

Chase McDonald, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

Dr. James Quebedeaux, Acadiana High School

Inspirational Finalists

Zoe Ange, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School

Angela Rosteet, L.J. Alleman Middle School

Keesha Sices, Carencro High School

Several community partners and companies have stepped forward to help make the event possible.

These sponsors are included below :

• Presenting Sponsor: Love Our Schools

• Red Carpet Sponsor: Cox

• Giveaway Sponsors:

Meritus Credit Union, Travel Machine – Cruise

Dianna Rae Jewelry – Blue Zircon 14kt Gold Earrings

Junior League Lafayette - TBA