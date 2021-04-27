United Way hosting annual Women With Heart virtual event

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Women United of St. Landry-Evangeline United Way have announced that it will host its 9th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon and Awards event on Thursday, May 6, as a virtual event.

According to a release, this event will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with registration required. The event will also feature a “Power of the Purse” purse auction that will be available online to the public until May 22.

The release states that 41 purses in the auction will be named for a woman who distinguishes herself as the first in her field of an achievement.

The event's keynote speaker will be Sherri Zeringue McGovern, who is the first female tax assessor in St. Landry Parish.

The “Woman With Heart” awards will also be presented to two outstanding women representing St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes respectively, who have distinguished themselves as caring, compassionate community activists, volunteers and leaders.

From St. Landry Parish, the nominees are:



Tracey Antee , OGHS Foundation Director;

, OGHS Foundation Director; Shaunn Caillier Harden , Opelousas City Court Judge (Ward 1)

, Opelousas City Court Judge (Ward 1) Paula Jordan, with Louisiana Healthcare Connections.

From Evangeline Parish, the nominees are:



Dr. Gwen Fontenot , one of the founders of the Evangeline Community Foundation;

, one of the founders of the Evangeline Community Foundation; Carleen Bellard , Executive Director of Evangeline Community Action;

, Executive Director of Evangeline Community Action; Sheila Miller, entrepreneur and co-owner of Jack Miller Barbeque Sauce.

Proceeds from this event will support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and other programs and projects related to women and children’s issues.

Tickets for the event are $15, which can be purchased online at https://www.uwsle.org/women-heart , or by calling the United Way office at (337) 942-7815.

