United Waters System under boil advisory

United Water System in St. Martin and St. Landry parishes is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The reason for the advisory is because of low water pressure, according to an official at the water company.

The advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by test results from the Louisiana Department of Health.

