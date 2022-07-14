Watch Now
United Water System rescinds boil water advisory

Water
Water
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14

United Water System has rescinded its boil water advisory.

The water system which covers parts of Breaux Bridge, Cecilia and Arnaudville issued the advisory last week due to issues with a well.

A spokesperson for the water company said crews will be flushing the water lines over the weekend.

