United Water System rescinds boil water advisory

United Water System has rescinded its boil water advisory.
The water system which covers parts of Breaux Bridge, Cecilia and Arnaudville issued the advisory last week due to issues with a well.
A spokesperson for the water company said crews will be flushing the water lines over the weekend.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers