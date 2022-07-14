United Water System rescinds boil water advisory

United Water System has rescinded its boil water advisory.

The water system which covers parts of Breaux Bridge, Cecilia and Arnaudville issued the advisory last week due to issues with a well.

A spokesperson for the water company said crews will be flushing the water lines over the weekend.

