UL's Office of Sustainability hosts Fete de la Terre

University of Louisiana at Lafayette is also celebrating Earth Week with Fête de la Terre is happening now.

The Office of Sustainability has events planned to help people learn more with the "Love the Boot" clean up, a night hike at the nature station, and an expo.

The expo was originally scheduled for Friday, April 21, however, due to the anticipation of severe weather, the Expo has been rescheduled to Monday, April 24 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the corner of St. Mary and Hebrard Boulevards.

There will be 35 local organizations and businesses that are committed to a more sustainable Acadiana and Louisiana.

There will also be free jambalaya served in compostable products, free tote bags, and music.