UL Lafayette hosts 16th Annual Women's Leadership Conference

The University of Louisiana community coming together students, staff and faculty today to commemorate Women's History Month.

Hundreds gathered today for the 16th Annual Women's leadership conference.

Each year, UL hosts the event with a goal of providing personal and professional leadership development centered around the needs of women.

The event was complete with breakout sessions, award presentations and the empowering keynote address by none other than Acadiana's own, Ali Landry.

"It's so incredible that they have a program like this, or a conference like this for women to get together, really encourage each other, lift each other up and learn from each other. I was just so honored to that they invited me to do the keynote speech. Of course, I was so nervous because I'm coming back to Lafayette, but it was very rewarding to be back here," Landry said.