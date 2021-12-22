Two historic buildings in Acadiana receive Main Street funding

Two historic buildings in Acadiana have received funding from the Louisiana Main Street program for revitalization and rehabilitation.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development's Division of Historic Preservation announced Wednesday that more than $92,000 in grant funding had been awarded through the Louisiana Main Street program to 11 Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings.

Arpeggios Lounge and Event Center in Opelousas and Guerin's Tin Shop in St. Martinville were named as two of the eleven buildings receiving funding for 2021-2022.

"The Louisiana Main Street Program, along with the Main Street communities around the state, represent the core of what community means here in Louisiana. These restoration grants will serve to bring about revitalization and change in these communities that otherwise may not have been possible," said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. "Many visitors to our state spend time in our cities learning about their history, seeing historic landmarks, and experiencing a unique culture found only in Louisiana, a culture that will Feed Your Soul."

The 2021-2022 Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grant Recipients are:

Kary Bryce, Webb Hardware Building; Minden Main Street

Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Donaldsonville Lodge #1153, Elks Lodge; Donaldson Downtown Development District

Anna Laura Wilder, Historic ArkLa Gas Building; Main Street Homer

Rebecca Burt, 165 East Pine Street, Ponchatoula; Ponchatoula Main Street

Georgia Morel, Morel's Courtyard Inn; New Roads Main Street

Thurman Johnson, Arpeggios Lounge and Event Center; Opelousas Main Street

Rebecca Huff, 212 West Mississippi Avenue, Ruston; Ruston Main Street

Nu Homes LLC, The Venetian; Thibodaux Main Street

Robert Landry, Landry Magee Law Offices; Houma Downtown Development Corporation

Jolene Adam, Guerin's Tin Shop; St. Martinville Main Street

Tim Brandon, Hatchell Building and Lofts; West Monroe Main Street

To qualify for the statewide grant funding, the state says buildings must be located within a Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.

Grant awardees were selected by a panel of experts from other coordinating Main Street programs across the country.

To learn more the program and available grants, click here.

