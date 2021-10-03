Two die in separate Rapides Parish crashes

Louisiana State Police worked two fatal crashes in Rapides Parish yesterday.

The first happened about 11 a.m. Saturday on La. 112 near Forestry Road 266. Tony Ray Mize, 63, of Dry Prong, died in that crash, troopers say.

Mize was traveling east on the highway, then ran off the road and hit several trees, troopers say. Mize was wearing his seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

A few hours later, troopers were called to I-49 near milepost 100. Keith Gallagher Jr., 42, of Bentley died in that crash.

Gallagher was pulling a camper trailer, and apparently lost control of it. Troopers say his vehicle ran off the road and overturned; Gallagher wasn't wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.