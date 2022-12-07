Traveling on a budget during the holidays

For Kay Cicardo, traveling during the holiday season has not been the same for her or her 16 year old son, since her husband died on January 14th, 2021, after becoming severely ill.

Her son and his dad use to go on trips together--their last trip was Keystone Colorado.

"We have travel anxiety because, of the last failed trips that were just to messed up and so, my husband died a year and a half ago and so it was him and my little boy on a trip to Keystone Colorado at the top of the mountain and he got very ill so my son for the first time had to ski the mountain by himself and so this a redo of the trip." said Kay Cicardo, who is a Holiday Traveler.

Traveling during the holiday season may be costly but following some tips may be able to help you save some extra bucks.

Kristy Smith, Co-Owner Administrator of Travel Machine said, "When traveling on a budget it's always a great idea to book in advance, just to make sure that if things do go up in price that you're locked in on that price that you've booked previously."

With inflation many families may be looking to have a plan and a travel budget set.

Kristy Smith, co-owner administrator of travel machine said, "Traveling during the holidays pack your patience, pack your patience and book with a travel agent there's nothing like getting delayed or schedule changed or whatever could happen with an airline."

Kay Vicardo and her son next trip will be to Keystone Colorado and she looks forward to creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Kay Cicardo, Holiday Traveler said, "I look forward to it the whole staff here at the travel machine has been wonderful I've been here multiple times because I'm nervous about the trip and I want to see to it that it gets off without a hitch."