Traveling amusement park makes stop in Lafayette

Posted at 6:53 PM, Apr 21, 2021
Lafayette residents passing by the Acadiana Mall this week may see a ferris wheel, game booths, and food stands being set up.

The attractions are there as part of the North American Midway Entertainment's fair starting this week.

From April 23 - May 9, the amusement park features the Mega Drop, on which you drop 130 feet in less than two seconds, and the 1,200-foot long Crazy Mouse Spinning Rollercoaster.

The fair will be open each day, on weekdays starting at 5 p.m. and on weekends starting at 1 p.m.

Acadiana Mall is located at 5725 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

For more information on the fair, click here.

