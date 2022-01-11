Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Town of Basile reminds residents boil water advisory still in effect

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Boil Order
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 11:26:52-05

The Town of Basile is reminding citizens that a boil water advisory is still in effect.

Officials say that all residents south of Hwy 190 are under a boil advisory due to a water main break.

The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.