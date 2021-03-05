Lafayette student wins regional spelling bee, will head to Scripps bee in Orlando

S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G

That's what some of the area's best spellers were doing Friday night as they went head to head in the hopes they could represent Acadiana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Orlando later this year.

The spelling bee is broken up into two bees: one for students in grades 3-5 and one for those in grades 6-8. Typically, both bees would be held at the same time, but in an attempt to follow social distancing guidelines and be able to allow more spectators for each student, the bees are split up and staggered this year.

Prizes were awarded for 1-3rd place in both bees.

Congratulations to Jonah Stout from John Paul the Great Academy for winning the regional bee! Jonah correctly spelled the word 'precursor' to take the prize. He now will head to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Orlando this summer!

Below are all of tonight's winners:

Little Spelling Bee (grades 3-5):

1st place: Catherine Toups from John Paul the Great Academy

2nd place: Emily Barnett from Our Lady of Fatima

3rd place: Mollie Grace Duplantis from Cathedral Carmel

Lafayette Kiwanis Club Little Spelling Bee 1-3rd place winners

Regional Spelling Bee (grades 6-8):

First Place: Jonah Stout from John Paul the Great Academy

Second Place: Kylen Butler from Cathedral Carmel

Third Place: Sophia Kryszewski from Our Lady of Fatima

Lafayette Kiwanis Club Regional Spelling Bee 1-3rd place winners

Friday's regional bees were held by the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette and the Kiwanis Club of Acadiana.

