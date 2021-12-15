Today is the one-year anniversary of the first Acadiana vaccination

Today is the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccination in Acadiana, Ochsner Lafayette General says.

The hospital system has shared these milestones of the past year:

Since December 15, 2020, Ochsner Lafayette General has:



Administered 72,193 vaccine doses to eligible patients

Provided additional protection through the administration of 4,052 booster doses

Vaccinated 150 children under the age of 12

Hosted daily vaccination events across Acadiana

Ochsner Health was the first healthcare organization in the state and one of the first in the U.S. to begin COVID-19 vaccination efforts. One year ago today, nearly 300 Ochsner Lafayette General healthcare workers received their first Pfizer vaccine, and 2,925 doses were administered at Ochsner Lafayette General facilities that week. Below are interviews from some of these healthcare heroes about how they felt being the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Acadiana. You can watch a video of that here [youtube.com].

Louisiana has lost 14,912 lives to COVID-19, Ochsner says.

As the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread globally, it is recommended that every eligible community member get vaccinated. Booster shots are now approved for ages 16 and older and are strongly recommended. Ochsner Lafayette General hosts a daily vaccine clinic at the Domingue Recreation Center, located at 901 Mudd Ave. Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment or learn more, please visit ochsnerlg.org/vaccine [ochsnerlg.org].

