Three OMV locations expand hours and days of operation

David Wilson
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 19, 2021
The Abbeville, New Iberia, and Morgan City OMV locations are now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These field offices are open by appointment only and will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Customers can schedule an appointment and view a complete list of open OMV locations at www.expresslane.org.

