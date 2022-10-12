Three new cultural districts created in Acadiana

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of the Arts announce the creation of six new Cultural Districts in Louisiana.

The new Cultural Districts bring the statewide total to 124, representing 77 municipalities and 44 parishes. Certified Cultural Districts benefit from two targeted tax incentives – renovation projects on historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art are exempt from local sales tax.

Created by Act 298 of the 2007 Regular Legislative Session, the program’s goal is to spark community revitalization based on cultural activity through tax incentives, technical assistance, and resources.

2022 New Cultural Districts:



City of Crowley African American Cultural Historical District (Crowley, Acadia Parish)

Divine Nine Cultural District (Monroe, Ouachita Parish)

Franklin Cultural District (Franklin, St. Mary Parish)

Gretna South Cultural District (Gretna, Jefferson Parish)

Jean Lafitte Cultural District (Jean Lafitte, Jefferson Parish)

Pointe-aux-Loups Cultural District (Iota, Acadia Parish)

Cultural Districts are a unique reflection of local heritage, history, and cultural development. Many are found in downtown areas, but they can be in suburban, rural, and neighborhood locations.

Americans for the Arts define Cultural Districts as “a well-recognized, labeled, mixed-use area of the city in which a high concentration of arts and cultural facilities serve as the anchor attraction.”

The most recent economic impact data available for Cultural Districts in 2021 show:



193,584 people attended 536 events

398 new businesses opened

649 commercial renovation projects began

Sales tax exemption on qualifying, original art sales directly benefitted:

1,824 businesses 526 artists 184 events 52 organizations



Boundary changes can be applied for after two years of certification. Changes reflect a desirable improvement which contributes to the goals and plans for the District, benefit the overall District, and should be supported broadly by residents and cultural stakeholders.

2022 Cultural Districts Boundary Changes:



Oil Center Cultural District (Lafayette Parish)

Riverside Monroe Cultural District (Ouachita Parish)

Each one is a unique and distinct reflection of local heritage, history, and cultural development.