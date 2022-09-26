This year's Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund Recipients announced

Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation is honored to announce the 2022 - 2023 recipients of the Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund. The announcement comes the day after Mayci’s birthday.

This year six students were awarded scholarships:



Laci Menard – LSU Eunice

Lauren Reed – LSU Eunice

Lexy Schexnayder – LSU Eunice

Solmayra Sierra – Northwestern State University

Madison Thibodeaux – LSU Eunice

Kara Vaughn – LSU Eunice

The scholarship began in 2015 with a $100 donation from an anonymous donor in Montana, just one day after the Grand Theatre shooting. Numerous public donations followed, including many from Ochsner Lafayette General employees, helping the fund grow to $50,000 scholarship fund. To date, over $37,500 in scholarship grants have been awarded to over 30 students.

Mayci Breaux (Franklin, La.) graduated from Hanson Memorial High School in 2012, South Louisiana Community College and went on to attended Louisiana State University at Eunice where she was studying to become an ultrasound and radiologic technologist.

“The Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund has allowed us to build a legacy that will go on for many years to come and provide students with the financial assistance to complete the education that Mayci dreamed of since high school,” said Mayci’s mother, Dondie Breaux.

The Mayci Breaux Scholarship is awarded to Louisiana residents who are enrolled in a radiologic technology program at a Louisiana college/university. The student must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above at the time of application.

Donations to the Mayci Breaux scholarship fund can be made online by visiting the Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation giving page. [ochsnerlg.org] In the Donation Information box, select Mayci Breaux Technology Scholarship Fund from Gift Designation dropdown menu.