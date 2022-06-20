Watch
The Tini Tuesday Tour is back

Tini Tuesday donations benefit Healing House Lafayette
Graphic created by Akemi Briggs
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jun 20, 2022
The Tini Tuesday Tour is back and kicks off this Tuesday!

Each Tuesday through August 9, eight local restaurants will showcase their martini creations. Restaurant goers can enjoy $2 martini's with the purchase of an entree at tour locations on Tuesdays.

Vote for your favorite restaurants martini creation here, and help Healing House crown "Lafayette's ABSOLUT BEST Martini 2022."

An auction will also take place beginning August 8 at 9:00 a.m. ending August 13 at 10:30 p.m.

Watch GMA each Tuesday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

For more information on the Tini Tuesday Tour or to make a donation, click here.

Tini Tuesday

