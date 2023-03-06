The perfect prom dress awaits

Teens in Acadiana if you're looking for that perfect prom dress we spoke to an organization today that has you many different dresses.

The Butterfly Effect Project will be at Northgate Mall this Sunday.

High School juniors and seniors with a valid ID will be able to choose from a variety of donated dresses all for free.

"Take one day at a time use this as an opportunity to make yourself feel good regardless of your economic status we want everybody to know that they look and feel good in anyway possible." said Natasha Leday, Executive Director of New Day Community Outreach.

The organization says they have been doing these giveaways for six years.

Volunteers are also needed to help sort and hang dresses as well.

Students will be able to choose from different colors such as pink, red, black, gold and many more.

"It's free here at New Day and if you would come and take a look at all the variety of dresses you can get a beautiful dress prom for actually nothing its a blessing to have prom dresses given away to young girls in need of it we would love to give it away." said Joanne Dean, Volunteer.

New Day Community Outreach, Butterfly Effect prom dress give away will start at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at The Northgate Mall.