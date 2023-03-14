The Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council now accepting applications for membership

Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary Parish high school students with ambitions in government and civic services have an opportunity to serve now.

The Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) is accepting applications for membership from high school students who have an interest in representing the voices of young people around the state. There is still time to apply to join LYAC and experience the legislative process first-hand.

LYAC is an annually appointed body composed entirely of students that tackle issues affecting the youth of Louisiana. The purpose of LYAC is to facilitate communication between youth and the legislature, and to give students a unique opportunity to be involved in the workings of state government.

The council studies and addresses a variety of issues of importance to young people such as education, mental health, civic engagement, the environment, and school safety.

Members of the council are selected from a large pool of applicants who display a strong interest in civic involvement. The 31 members include three students representing each of the six congressional districts and the remaining serve at large. Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 19 and enrolled in a public or private high school, charter school, home school, or GED skills program during the 2023-2024 school year.

Interested students are encourage to apply as soon as possible, to take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about local government and about how to make a change on both a state and national level.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 24. The application may be accessed at civiced.louisiana.gov and then by clicking on LYAC at the top of the page. All applicants are required to submit two recommendation letters in addition to the eight short essay questions and application form.

For additional information, please contact Megan Bella at bellam@legis.la.gov or 225-342-2370.