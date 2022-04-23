The Lafayette High Girls Track Team Wins Division

The Lafayette High girls track team held off a determined Barbe with a 188-171 edge to win its division of the District 3-5A track meet Thursday at Acadiana High.

"That's 12 of the last 13, and seven straight," Lions coach Ron Baillargeon said. "The loss was by one point.

"But Barbe gave us a fight. There was a point where I was saying, 'Maybe they can beat us today.' "

Not to worry. As long as freshmen Amber Broussard keep freshening up the program along with veterans like Reece Grossie, Courtney Wiltz and Destiny Hoover, Lafayette will be just fine.

The entire article can be viewed HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel