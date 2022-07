Lafayette Police arrested a local man Tuesday and accused him of giving drugs to a person who overdosed.

Brandon Miller, 31, was booked with second-degree murder, records show.

The booking was related to an overdose death that happened back in November, police say. The victim overdosed on Fentanyl, they say.

Investigators say Miller was the drug dealer who provided the drugs to the victim, a spokesperson said.

Miller remained in LPCC Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $350,000 bond, records show.