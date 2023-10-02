State Treasury to publish list of Unclaimed Property owners in local newspapers

BATON ROUGE, La. — Beginning Tuesday, the names of 80,567 Unclaimed Property owners will be published in local newspapers across the state, the Louisiana Treasury announced. The initiative is designed to reconnect residents with money received by the Treasury over the past year.

To find the list of Unclaimed Property owners, check the legal notices section of your local newspaper on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. Every parish in the state will print these lists, making it easier for residents to see if they are entitled to Unclaimed Property funds.

“We are committed to reuniting residents with their rightful assets," said State Treasurer John M. Schroder. "The publication of these names is a crucial step in the process, and we encourage everyone to take a moment to check for their name in their local newspaper.”

To expedite the claims process, residents can visit LaCashClaim.org and file a claim online. The Louisiana Treasury is committed to ensuring that residents receive the money they are owed.

Unclaimed Property is lost or forgotten money from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, securities, insurance proceeds and more. Companies are required by law to report Unclaimed Property to the Louisiana Treasury annually. Due to address changes or other factors, rightful owners may not always be aware of their assets when companies attempt to return property to owners. It is then placed in the Louisiana Treasury's Unclaimed Property Program until the rightful owner can be located and reunited with their property.

Contact pressoffice@treasury.la.gov or call (225) 342-0010 for more information.