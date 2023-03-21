State Teacher and Principal of the Year semi-finalists announced

The semi-finalists for state Teacher and Principal of the year have been announced, and several Acadiana educators are on the list.

Every year the state Department of Education honors teachers and principals selected via the state's process. This year, 57 teachers and principals were selected as semi-finalists. The state also has announced the finalists for the New Teacher of the Year award.

All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on the evening of July 22.

Here are the Acadiana educators who were named Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalists:



Evangeline Parish: Timothy Comeaux

Iberia Parish: Bernadette Fruge

Jefferson Davis Parish: Aerial Storer

St. Mary Parish: Chasity Toups

Here are the Acadiana educators named Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalists:



Lafayette Parish: Tia Trahan

Calcasieu Parish: Jose Cobian

St. Landry Parish: Mitchell Fontenot

St. Martin Parish: Wanda Phillips

Vermilion Parish: Sonya Louviere

Here are the Acadiana educators named Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists:



St. Landry Parish: Rebecca Spears

Calcasieu Parish: Spencer Butts

Here's the full list of Teacher semi-finalists:



Ascension Parish: Kelly Landry

Avoyelles Parish: Dannon Dauzat

Bossier Parish: Cory Craig

Bricolage Academy: Ronnika Allen

Caddo Parish: Janet McCrevan

City of Monroe School District: Kody Chase

East Baton Rouge Parish: Kylie Altier

Evangeline Parish: Timothy Comeaux

Franklin Parish: Jessica Parker

Grant Parish: Erin Melton

Iberia Parish: Bernadette Fruge

Iberville Parish: Devante Williams

Jefferson Davis Parish: Aerial Storer

Lake Charles Charter Academy: Kayla Hebert

Natchitoches Parish: Michelle Shirley

Ouachita Parish: Brittany Ellis

St. John the Baptist Parish: Tariane Placide

St. Mary Parish: Chasity Toups

St. Tammany Parish: Kellee McClain

Tangipahoa Parish: Dennis Pevey

Vernon Parish: Christopher Deon

Warren Easton Charter: Ryan Gilbert

The Willow School: Richard Martin

Zachary Community School District: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau

Here's the full list of Principal semi-finalists:



Allen Parish: Jennifer Doucet

Ascension Parish: Marvin Evans

Beauregard Parish: Mark Weldon

Bienville Parish: Scott Canady

Bossier Parish: Michael Pedrotty

Calcasieu Parish: Jose Cobian

Cameron Parish: Lindsey Fontenot

DeSoto Parish : Barry Carter

Jefferson Parish: Monya Criddle

Lafayette Parish: Tia Trahan

Lafourche Parish: Ragan Lorraine

Lincoln Parish: Jennifer Martin

Lincoln Preparatory School: Gordan Ford

Livingston Parish: Jason St. Pierre

Plaquemines Parish: John H. Vanison, Jr.

Rapides Parish: Tracy Vorrice

St. Charles Parish: Shannon Diodene

St. James Parish: Angie Poche

St. Landry Parish: Mitchell Fontenot

St. Martin Parish: Wanda Phillips

Terrebonne Parish: Blaise Pellegrin

Vermilion Parish: Sonya Louviere

West Baton Rouge Parish: Taya Loupe

West Feliciana Parish: Karolyn Taylor

Here's the full list of New Teacher finalists:

Elementary:



Bossier Parish: Camille Cole

Livingston Parish: Payton Onellion

St. Landry Parish: Rebecca Spears

Middle:

Livingston Parish: Phoenix LeBlanc

Plaquemines Parish: Emily Barker

Zachary Community School District: Tristan George

High:

Bossier Parish: Brad Winstead

Calcasieu Parish: Spencer Butts

West Baton Rouge Parish: Anthony Felder

School systems from across the state submitted nominations for the state-level Teacher, Principal and New Teacher of the Year process. Additional information about these awards programs is available on the LDOE website [r20.rs6.net].

