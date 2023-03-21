State Teacher and Principal of the Year semi-finalists announced

The semi-finalists for state Teacher and Principal of the year have been announced, and several Acadiana educators are on the list.
Every year the state Department of Education honors teachers and principals selected via the state's process. This year, 57 teachers and principals were selected as semi-finalists. The state also has announced the finalists for the New Teacher of the Year award.
All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on the evening of July 22.
Here are the Acadiana educators who were named Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalists:
- Evangeline Parish: Timothy Comeaux
- Iberia Parish: Bernadette Fruge
- Jefferson Davis Parish: Aerial Storer
- St. Mary Parish: Chasity Toups
Here are the Acadiana educators named Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalists:
- Lafayette Parish: Tia Trahan
- Calcasieu Parish: Jose Cobian
- St. Landry Parish: Mitchell Fontenot
- St. Martin Parish: Wanda Phillips
- Vermilion Parish: Sonya Louviere
Here are the Acadiana educators named Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists:
- St. Landry Parish: Rebecca Spears
- Calcasieu Parish: Spencer Butts
Here's the full list of Teacher semi-finalists:
- Ascension Parish: Kelly Landry
- Avoyelles Parish: Dannon Dauzat
- Bossier Parish: Cory Craig
- Bricolage Academy: Ronnika Allen
- Caddo Parish: Janet McCrevan
- City of Monroe School District: Kody Chase
- East Baton Rouge Parish: Kylie Altier
- Franklin Parish: Jessica Parker
- Grant Parish: Erin Melton
- Iberville Parish: Devante Williams
- Lake Charles Charter Academy: Kayla Hebert
- Natchitoches Parish: Michelle Shirley
- Ouachita Parish: Brittany Ellis
- St. John the Baptist Parish: Tariane Placide
- St. Tammany Parish: Kellee McClain
- Tangipahoa Parish: Dennis Pevey
- Vernon Parish: Christopher Deon
- Warren Easton Charter: Ryan Gilbert
- The Willow School: Richard Martin
- Zachary Community School District: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau
Here's the full list of Principal semi-finalists:
- Allen Parish: Jennifer Doucet
- Ascension Parish: Marvin Evans
- Beauregard Parish: Mark Weldon
- Bienville Parish: Scott Canady
- Bossier Parish: Michael Pedrotty
- Cameron Parish: Lindsey Fontenot
- DeSoto Parish : Barry Carter
- Jefferson Parish: Monya Criddle
- Lafourche Parish: Ragan Lorraine
- Lincoln Parish: Jennifer Martin
- Lincoln Preparatory School: Gordan Ford
- Livingston Parish: Jason St. Pierre
- Plaquemines Parish: John H. Vanison, Jr.
- Rapides Parish: Tracy Vorrice
- St. Charles Parish: Shannon Diodene
- St. James Parish: Angie Poche
- Terrebonne Parish: Blaise Pellegrin
- West Baton Rouge Parish: Taya Loupe
- West Feliciana Parish: Karolyn Taylor
Here's the full list of New Teacher finalists:
Elementary:
- Bossier Parish: Camille Cole
- Livingston Parish: Payton Onellion
Middle:
- Livingston Parish: Phoenix LeBlanc
- Plaquemines Parish: Emily Barker
- Zachary Community School District: Tristan George
High:
- Bossier Parish: Brad Winstead
- West Baton Rouge Parish: Anthony Felder
School systems from across the state submitted nominations for the state-level Teacher, Principal and New Teacher of the Year process. Additional information about these awards programs is available on the LDOE website [r20.rs6.net].