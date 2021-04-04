UPDATE: Child has been found safe

UPDATE: Elyk Brown has been located unharmed.

Earlier today, we reported that Detectives were still looking for 39-year-old Luke Brown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-4200 or call 911. Police say they have found the child safe.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 4-year-old child last seen on Saturday, April 3, 2021, on Highway 1 in Raceland.

The child was last seen with his non-custodial father, Luke Brown, and was believed to be in imminent danger.

Elyk Brown is a 4-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers that light up.

Luke Brown is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Luke Brown is a 39-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2008 black Cadillac bearing Louisiana license plate 653EGK. The license plate displayed is a switched plate that is possibly displayed upside down on the vehicle.

Here's his picture:

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-4200 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.