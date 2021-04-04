Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

UPDATE: Child has been found safe

items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana State Police
Courtesy Louisiana State Police / Facebook
State Police
Posted at 10:07 AM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 11:20:35-04

UPDATE: Elyk Brown has been located unharmed.

Earlier today, we reported that Detectives were still looking for 39-year-old Luke Brown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-4200 or call 911. Police say they have found the child safe.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 4-year-old child last seen on Saturday, April 3, 2021, on Highway 1 in Raceland.

The child was last seen with his non-custodial father, Luke Brown, and was believed to be in imminent danger.

Elyk Brown is a 4-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers that light up.

Luke Brown is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Luke Brown is a 39-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2008 black Cadillac bearing Louisiana license plate 653EGK. The license plate displayed is a switched plate that is possibly displayed upside down on the vehicle.

Here's his picture:

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-4200 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.