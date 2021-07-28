State Police receive donation of 'Trooper Bears' for kids involved in traumatic situations

Some kids in Acadiana will now have a new friend to help them cope with what could have been traumatic situations.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I received a donation of 150 'Troopers Bears' on Monday, July 26.

The bears will be given out to children involved in vehicle crashes or other sad situations to make their experiences less distressing, LSP said.

The bears were donated by Brent Milam of Lafayette.

"We appreciate his donation and the opportunity he has provided us with to make a positive difference in the lives of children," the troop said in a Facebook post.

The troop is also now stocked with overnight bags from a company called Geaux 4 Kids. Theses bags are given to children who enter into the foster system.

"It's a backpack that they can carry with them and it's their bag, it's for them. It's something that they own,"explained Tpr. Thomas Gossen. "So they're not just put into this situation with nothing. Hopefully it allows a little bit of relieving of stress in an already traumatic situation."

------------------------------------------------------------

