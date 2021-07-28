State Police donate 'Trooper Bears' to kids involved in traumatic situations

Some kids in Acadiana now have a new friend to help them cope with what could have been traumatic situations.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I handed out 150 'Troopers Bears' on Wednesday.

The bears are given out to children involved in vehicle crashes or other sad situations to make their experiences less distressing.

Earlier this week, Troop I received the bear donation from Barran's Bears.

"We appreciate his donation and the opportunity he has provided us with to make a positive difference in the lives of children," the troop said in a Facebook post.

The troop is also now stocked with overnight bags from a company called Geaux 4 Kids. They'll be given to children who will be put in the foster system.

"It's a backpack that they can carry with them and it's their bag, it's for them. It's something that they own,"explained Tpr. Thomas Gossen. "So they're not just put into this situation with nothing. Hopefully it allows a little bit of relieving of stress in an already traumatic situation."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel