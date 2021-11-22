State officials celebrate completion of I-10 Widening between I-49 and La 328

Louisiana officials are celebrating the completion of I-10 widening between I-49 and La 328.

Governor Edwards joined Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson as well as state and local officials to celebrate the completion of the widening project between Interstate 49 and La. 328.

“Since I have been in office, over $550 million has been invested in transportation projects throughout Lafayette and St. Martin Parish. Projects such as the I-10 widening not only serve as a great benefit to motorists, but also as an invaluable asset to the many businesses along this continually growing corridor. The project involved pavement replacement within the existing lanes for 7.11 miles along I-10 from Interstate 49 to La. 328. An additional lane was also added in each direction," Edwards said.

According to the Governor's Office, the state recognized the importance of I-10 as critical corridor and hurricane evacuation route in Louisiana and invested in projects to improve I-10. It was been a priority for Governor Edwards, they say.

Since he took office in 2016, approximately $945 million has been dedicated to projects on I-10 throughout Louisiana.

“This investment in infrastructure is vital in order to improve safety and significantly reduce traffic congestion along this corridor,” said Senator Gerald Boudreaux. “Thank you to Governor Edwards and Secretary Wilson for recognizing this importance and preparing for future economic growth throughout the region.”

With the help of the FASTLANE grant, awarded in 2016 by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to the state of Louisiana to partially fund this I-10 widening project, the improvements to I-10 in Acadiana will enhance economic development opportunities, provide safer, more efficient travel for motorists, and create a better evacuation route in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster.

“Congestion and safety impacts the quality of life for our citizens and the quality of the business environment for our industries,” said Representative Vincent Pierre. “This long awaited expansion will greatly enhance the travel between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. I applaud DOTD and the entire team who have worked to bring this project to fruition.”

The project was awarded to James Construction Group, LLC of Baton Rouge for $124.7 million. Construction began in May 2017 and completed in October 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel