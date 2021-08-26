State Fire Marshal’s Office urges generator safety

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office has several generator tips to help keep the public safe.

Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill without warning. That’s why it’s also imperative to have a carbon monoxide detector for your home, especially if you plan on using a generator.

The following generator safety tips are simple, but effective in saving lives:

Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports, and sheds

Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows, and vents

Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes

Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet

Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators

Do not use in rain or wet conditions

Have a fire extinguisher nearby

Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home

To view a video on generator safety, click here: https://youtu.be/7HsupqhBVis [youtu.be]

